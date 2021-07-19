Peercoin Price Down 10.8% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and $5,895.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000161 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,033,947 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.