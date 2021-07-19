Peet DeFi Price Up 1,431.2% This Week (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the US dollar. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00037233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00098167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00147087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,691.35 or 0.99909829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

