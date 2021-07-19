Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Mariana Garavaglia Sells 13,478 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $594,649.36.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $110.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

