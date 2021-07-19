Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 3.4% Higher

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.58 and last traded at $114.31. 25,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,435,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,476.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jill Woodworth sold 48,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $802,712.76. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 969,876 shares worth $102,177,751. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

