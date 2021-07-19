Pendle Price Down 25.4% This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $59,035.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00099570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00148515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,824.43 or 0.99695508 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

