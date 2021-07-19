Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 23rd

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $33.15 on Monday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

