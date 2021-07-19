Pentair plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pentair in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $69.09 on Monday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.