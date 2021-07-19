PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.30 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $156.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.