Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $106,561.00. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,137 shares of company stock worth $577,385 over the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.47 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.