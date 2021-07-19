Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $14.88 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.61. 39,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.