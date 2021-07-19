Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.99. The stock had a trading volume of 71,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,992. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $439.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

