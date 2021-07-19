Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,662 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises about 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 513,798 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.