Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,106 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.74. 702,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,793,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.