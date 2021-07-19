Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.35

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 13154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The stock has a market cap of C$22.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$11.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

