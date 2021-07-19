Perritt Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,012 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $5,869,563.75. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,100 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $129,780.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,831 shares of company stock worth $6,055,557 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.33. 237,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,805. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

