Perritt Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.93. 1,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,476. The firm has a market cap of $186.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.