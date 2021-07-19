Perritt Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of L.B. Foster worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,373. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $186.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

