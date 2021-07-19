Persistence (XPRT) Trading Down 16.6% This Week

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Persistence has a market capitalization of $196.86 million and approximately $669,776.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.18 or 0.00019724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013580 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.53 or 0.00777204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 109,727,704 coins and its circulating supply is 31,853,196 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

