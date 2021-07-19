Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WOOF. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 83.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $60,587,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

