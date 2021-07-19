Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WOOF. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.
Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 83.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $60,587,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.