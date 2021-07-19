Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PLAB stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $774.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $723,639 over the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

