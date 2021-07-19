Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,279 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,720. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.22.

