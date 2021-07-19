Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $24,732,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

