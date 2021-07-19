Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises approximately 3.2% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after buying an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS opened at $68.73 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,145.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,049,286 shares of company stock worth $74,605,923. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

