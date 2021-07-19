Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.