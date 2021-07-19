Piper Sandler Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $342.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $342.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $309.05.

SEDG stock opened at $236.56 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $162.60 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

