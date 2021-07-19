Pirl Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $52,978.25 and approximately $84.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,333.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.33 or 0.05956300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.84 or 0.01384562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00372722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00137866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.99 or 0.00631884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.69 or 0.00385180 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00294706 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars.

