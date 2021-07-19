Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

PLXS stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock worth $1,234,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

