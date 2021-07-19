Point72 Europe London LLP Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Point72 Europe London LLP lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $195,299,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,622. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

