Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000. MetLife makes up approximately 3.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $56.01 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

