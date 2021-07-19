Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Insiders sold 335,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,805,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.