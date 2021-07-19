Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,390 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 601,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,462,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.98. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

