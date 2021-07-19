Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $176,000 Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 522.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of SAH opened at $46.58 on Monday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

