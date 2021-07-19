Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $149,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,437,000 after buying an additional 680,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The AES by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after buying an additional 1,507,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

AES opened at $24.36 on Monday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

