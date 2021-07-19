Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIT. raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

