Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 174.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $127.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

