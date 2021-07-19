PolkaFoundry 24-Hour Volume Hits $107,520.00 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $107,520.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013334 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.05 or 0.00776259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.