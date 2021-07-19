Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Reaches $4.17 on Top Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00013326 BTC on exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $514,095.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,651,085 coins and its circulating supply is 3,215,749 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

