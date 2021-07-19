Polygon Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.