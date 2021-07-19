Polygon Management Ltd. Invests $4.40 Million in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 440,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $10,102,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $698,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $14,969,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of GTPBU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. 26,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,196. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

