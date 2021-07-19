Polygon Management Ltd. Invests $7.43 Million in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,000. Polygon Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.31% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAQC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,468. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

