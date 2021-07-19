Polygon Management Ltd. Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTPYU. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000.

RTPYU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

