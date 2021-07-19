Polygon Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Polygon Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,022,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter worth about $5,065,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at $4,685,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Z alerts:

Shares of RTPZ remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 14,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,729. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.