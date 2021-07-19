Port Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth accounts for 3.1% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Port Capital LLC owned 1.63% of Equity Commonwealth worth $55,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 791.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 123,016 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 32.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 64,629 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 101.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE EQC opened at $27.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 387.34 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.