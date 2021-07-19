Port Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Port Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $83.90 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

