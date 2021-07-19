Port Capital LLC Has $67.58 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,445 shares during the period. Graco accounts for about 3.8% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $67,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco stock opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.26. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 in the last 90 days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

