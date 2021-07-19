Port Capital LLC Lowers Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Port Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,321 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Dorman Products worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

DORM opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.39.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.