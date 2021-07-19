Port Capital LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Port Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 510,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,597 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,309,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,216,000 after acquiring an additional 237,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,267,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $112.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

