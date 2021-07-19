Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Down 37.4% in June

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 327,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PTMN stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 128.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth $114,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

