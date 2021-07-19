Power Ledger 1-Day Volume Hits $18.39 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $73.91 million and approximately $18.39 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.40 or 0.00774568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,385,997 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

