PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PQG shares. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PQG opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.84. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

